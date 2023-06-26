It's Easier Than You Think To Transform Pancake Mix Into Funnel Cake

Funnel cake feels synonymous with childhood. Anyone who has enjoyed this sweet snack can likely recall visiting the local fair or the boardwalk near the beach and indulging in the tasty fried dessert. If you really want to take a trip down memory lane, you might want to make a funnel cake at home. Luckily, doing so is much easier than it seems — you can use typical pancake batter as the base for this recipe. Simply prep your pancake mix as if you're about to cook them on the griddle, and then just add three additional ingredients: water, sugar, and vanilla extract.

Frying a funnel cake in oil is the best method to prepare it. The runny batter is not conducive to baking the cake in the oven or using the air fryer. For the best funnel cake, you can use a high smoke point oil that works well for fried foods, such as canola or vegetable oil. In the end, you'll have a funnel cake that is ready to eat in less than 10 minutes.