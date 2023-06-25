The Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches Costco Shoppers Stock Up On Each Summer
While a refreshingly fruity cocktail is a summer hit, one of the most quintessential summer treats of them all is the beloved ice cream sandwich. While there are many different shops where you can pick up this indulgent treat, Costco has proven to be one of the most reliable for many shoppers — and it's all due to this one special brand: Mad Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.
These special vanilla sandwiches are a summer staple for many frequent browsers of the frozen aisle — and for good reason. Each budget-friendly box contains a whopping 36 ice cream sandwiches. (But keep in mind that prices might vary slightly per Costco location.)
One of the best things about these — beyond the sheer quantity and affordable price — is that each bite-sized sandwich is only 60 calories. Another great trait is they're made wholly with clean ingredients: just your typical sweet combination of milk, sugar, natural flavorings, and other clean offerings that amount up to just 5 grams of sugar. Now the question is: Does that give us enough of an excuse to eat the whole box? Beyond the facts, lots of passionate fans have already formed their opinions on the treat too.
Customer reactions to the ice cream sandwich of the summer
While the Mad Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches have only been around at Costco since 2022, shoppers are already going mad about them online. So if you're looking for another reason to try this treat — just listen to what the people out there have to say about the taste.
A pair of TikTok users excitedly shared their opinion on the summer dessert, describing it as something akin to "a soft Oreo cookie with ice cream in it." Other users from the app echoed the pair's review — with some even calling their love for the treat an "obsession."
A popular Costco-centric Instagram user also raved about the treat on her page for the second year in a row — and fans flocked to the comments to offer up their mutual excitement for its return. More than a few other internet users hailed the treat as one of the best ice cream sandwiches out there, and the same sentiment was found in reviews of the Mad Minis from last year. So overall it seems that the internet agrees: These things are pretty good.
More on Mad Minis
If you've got a hankering for a taste of one of these yourself — don't wait. The Mad Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are only available for a limited time during the summer season at Costco. But if you don't have a Costco membership, or simply can forgo the 36-pack, you can also find Mad Minis in smaller packs at other stores. A 12-pack of their vanilla variety, for example, is often available at some Target, Kroger, and Stop & Shop locations. If you're curious about the sandwiches' availability at other stores, you can also check out the Mad Minis website for more info.
Now if it's a variety in flavor you're looking for, Mad Minis also sells other ice cream sandwiches beyond vanilla too. You can find these available in other iterations like mint, chocolate, blondie, and even black raspberry at some stores. Costco previously sold a special holiday pack of Mad Minis which included flavors like pumpkin spice, candy cane, and hot chocolate.
But if you're like us and completely capable of demolishing 36 vanilla ice cream sandwiches in one hot summer weekend — simply take a trip to a Costco near you. (And you might want to check out the popular Costco key lime pie while you're there!)