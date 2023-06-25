The Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches Costco Shoppers Stock Up On Each Summer

While a refreshingly fruity cocktail is a summer hit, one of the most quintessential summer treats of them all is the beloved ice cream sandwich. While there are many different shops where you can pick up this indulgent treat, Costco has proven to be one of the most reliable for many shoppers — and it's all due to this one special brand: Mad Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

These special vanilla sandwiches are a summer staple for many frequent browsers of the frozen aisle — and for good reason. Each budget-friendly box contains a whopping 36 ice cream sandwiches. (But keep in mind that prices might vary slightly per Costco location.)

One of the best things about these — beyond the sheer quantity and affordable price — is that each bite-sized sandwich is only 60 calories. Another great trait is they're made wholly with clean ingredients: just your typical sweet combination of milk, sugar, natural flavorings, and other clean offerings that amount up to just 5 grams of sugar. Now the question is: Does that give us enough of an excuse to eat the whole box? Beyond the facts, lots of passionate fans have already formed their opinions on the treat too.