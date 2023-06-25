The Oil Mistake You've Been Making With Stovetop Burgers

A classic burger is deceptively simple. While it's usually made up of just a patty and a bun, there are millions of iterations of burgers around the world, from beef to pork, lamb, or fish, and of course veggie. You don't need to be a chef to form and cook a simple burger, however a lot of people make a common mistake for fear of sticking when they're cooking a burger on the stovetop — using too much oil.

While it's true that you do need a little bit of oil on the patties to get a sear going in the hot pan, you don't need much. Most burgers, especially those made with ground beef, already have fat blended in with the meat. If you use too much oil in your pan, all you're really doing is adding more grease, which will make the cooking process messier and can be unsafe. You'll also potentially get splattered with hot grease, which can burn your skin and ruin your clothes. If you're planning to cook some burgers on the stovetop, all you need to do is rub the outside of the patties with a light coating of oil before you season them and put them in a hot pan.