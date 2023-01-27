Guy Fieri Tells Us About His Ideal Burger Blend For Sliders - Exclusive

According to Guy Fieri himself, 80-20 is the best lean-to-fat ratio when it comes to tasty sliders. "It's an 80-20. I get sad when people go 90-10, because what they end up doing is making a dry burger that they then fortify with a bunch of mayonnaise or some other type of fat," the television personality told the Daily Meal. In terms of his go-to cut of meat, Fieri opts for a chuck short rib for "some good-quality fat."

"Hands down, I would have to start with the chuck brisket short rib mix; that would be my favorite," Fieri said. American Foods Group explains that a chuck short rib is the shoulder area of a cow and is great to use for tender and grilled meat. Perfect for game-day sliders!

Fieri also created a Nacho Average Torta Slider recipe with King's Hawaiian. To put it simply, this appetizer is a culmination of mini nacho sandwiches, so you're pretty much guaranteed to score a touchdown with your guests if you serve it.



