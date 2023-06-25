Hear Us Out On This One: Try Pouring The Milk Before The Cereal

When it comes to making a bowl of cereal, people are certainly divided on when to pour the milk. Some may argue that pouring the cereal first allows an even coating of milk over every bite of cereal, ensuring that you don't wind up with dry cereal for your first few bites, and that you'll get the exact amount of cereal that you want in the bowl first.

But as it turns out, it might actually be better to pour the milk into the bowl first. If you crave an extra crunchy bite when you dig into your breakfast, pouring milk first might just be the key to preventing your cereal from getting soggy.

Most cereal is pretty light and airy. If you pour your cereal into the bowl first, and then add milk, the cereal will rise to float on top of the milk. Because the milk won't be visible through the top coating of cereal, the bowl might deceive you about how much milk is actually in it — creating an undesirable ratio of the two.