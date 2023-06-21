Trader Joe's Is Recalling Its Frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Over Listeria Concerns
In an email sent to Trader Joe's customers that was recently shared with The Daily Meal, the grocery retailer provides information on a recall of the store's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. Per the email, concerns about potential Listeria contamination have resulted in the grocery chain removing the product from store shelves and destroying it. Trader Joe's is also urging customers to check their homes for the product and take the necessary steps should they have it on hand.
The product in question can be identified by SKU #51191 and best by dates of January 30, 2024; January 31, 2024; February 1, 2024; February 2, 2024; and February 3, 2024. Customers should discard the product immediately, even if they've consumed some of the package without incident. Shoppers can also return the product to their local Trader Joe's for a full refund. If customers have any questions, they can send an email to Trader Joe's or call the customer relations line at (626) 599-3817. Additionally, consumers should also be aware of the potential impact of Listeria so they can seek medical attention if necessary.
Things to consider if you have a recalled product at home
Fortunately, the suspected Listeria contamination involving Trader Joe's has not resulted in any illnesses so far. However, it's important to understand the signs and symptoms of an infection to ensure timely medical treatment if necessary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that listeriosis (an infection resulting from Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria believed to be found in the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend) can cause serious symptoms, which can be life-threatening in some cases. These symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and confusion. Infections are most likely to occur in high-risk individuals, which includes the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women.
Most food recalls are enacted as a precautionary measure when a possible contamination issue arises, which prevents consumers from unnecessarily falling ill. To this end, Trader Joe's has expressed its sincerest apologies regarding the matter, while also taking immediate action to inform the public of the contaminated product.