Trader Joe's Is Recalling Its Frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Over Listeria Concerns

In an email sent to Trader Joe's customers that was recently shared with The Daily Meal, the grocery retailer provides information on a recall of the store's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. Per the email, concerns about potential Listeria contamination have resulted in the grocery chain removing the product from store shelves and destroying it. Trader Joe's is also urging customers to check their homes for the product and take the necessary steps should they have it on hand.

The product in question can be identified by SKU #51191 and best by dates of January 30, 2024; January 31, 2024; February 1, 2024; February 2, 2024; and February 3, 2024. Customers should discard the product immediately, even if they've consumed some of the package without incident. Shoppers can also return the product to their local Trader Joe's for a full refund. If customers have any questions, they can send an email to Trader Joe's or call the customer relations line at (626) 599-3817. Additionally, consumers should also be aware of the potential impact of Listeria so they can seek medical attention if necessary.