The Ancient Babylonian Beginnings Of Salad Dressings

While recent archeological excavations may have recently proven that a recognizable, oil-based form of salad dressing has been around for at least 2,000 years, knowledge of other ancient civilizations shows that people may have been tossing salads well before that. For example, Chinese soy sauce was used as a dressing closer to 5,000 years ago and became a favored topping linked with Japanese seaweed salad's early origins.

Packed with nutrients and simple to throw together, salads have been a dietary staple across cultures for millennia, and have always been dressed with something piquant to give them an enticing flavor. Dressing has been around just about as long as salad itself, suggesting one can't really exist without the other.

For many, dressing is what makes a salad, a mindset that hasn't changed much in a few thousand years. Though there may be polarizing opinions on what is proper or best for dressing a salad, the baseline ingredients used to spruce up greens haven't changed very much either. Oil and vinegar, an easy combination to whip up at home, was the same concoction widely used and enjoyed in the Ancient World.