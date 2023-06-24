Easily Add Eye-Popping Color To Your Homemade Pasta With Beets

Mixing beetroot into your pasta dough is a little more complex than it appears. You want to prepare a beet purée and then leave it to cool before making the dough. Once you've poured your flour into a big bowl and set a well in the center, add the beet purée, eggs, and salt into the well. With these combined, you can bring in the flour from the sides of the bowl until you have a red sticky dough.

You can then knead the dough and add more flour or water until you have the desired dough consistency. Leave the dough to rest (resting fresh pasta dough is crucial), then you can roll out the pasta or use a machine to achieve your desired shape. Simple!

A note on the beetroot purée: Recipes differ on whether you should use boiled or roasted beetroot to make the purée. There is debate over how these processes affect the nutritional value of our vegetables, and it's best to roast them if you want to reduce nutrient loss. Roasting also helps to keep some of that earthy flavor.