7-Eleven's Slurpee Cups Are Getting A Major Makeover

Summer is meant for cool, sweet treats. And there are few out there as iconic as the Slurpee from 7-Eleven. Many companies have tried to emulate their frosty, flavorful beverages, but they remain the apex. It's so satisfying to pull a cup from the rack, choose one of the colorful offerings and then watch it fill with icy goodness. Those iconic cups are now undergoing a makeover just in time for hot summer days ahead.

According to a press release, the company is rolling out its first redesign of their Slurpee cup in four years. The new design focuses on big, bold color, with splashes of neon pink, green, blue and yellow. Emblazoned in the center is a bold, black "S" that looks as though it is written in Slurpee itself. While 7-Eleven has never shied away from color with its cups, the most recent design iteration was simpler with a mix of green and white on the cups.