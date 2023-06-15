7-Eleven's Slurpee Cups Are Getting A Major Makeover
Summer is meant for cool, sweet treats. And there are few out there as iconic as the Slurpee from 7-Eleven. Many companies have tried to emulate their frosty, flavorful beverages, but they remain the apex. It's so satisfying to pull a cup from the rack, choose one of the colorful offerings and then watch it fill with icy goodness. Those iconic cups are now undergoing a makeover just in time for hot summer days ahead.
According to a press release, the company is rolling out its first redesign of their Slurpee cup in four years. The new design focuses on big, bold color, with splashes of neon pink, green, blue and yellow. Emblazoned in the center is a bold, black "S" that looks as though it is written in Slurpee itself. While 7-Eleven has never shied away from color with its cups, the most recent design iteration was simpler with a mix of green and white on the cups.
The brightly colored cups are part of a broader campaign
The new Slurpee cups are part of the company's "Anything Flows" campaign, and 7-Eleven describes the new design as having "eccentric colors and eclectic vibes." This is the seventh redesign of the iconic beverage's cup since 7-Eleven introduced the Slurpee in 1966. To mark the occasion, the company is offering Slurpee-themed merch online debuting the new look.
If you're looking to check out the new cups, they've rolled out nationwide at 13,000 locations including 7-Eleven stores, as well as Stripes and Speedway. The upgraded cup comes out just in time for July 11, notorious for being "Free Slurpee Day", so you can see it for yourself and get a cool treat for free. Slurpees are good, but free summer Slurpees are even better. Additionally, customers can get a small Slurpee for just $1 when ordering for delivery through the 7Now app or visiting 7Now.com.