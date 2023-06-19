Aldi Fans Can't Get Enough Of Its Macaroni And Cheese Pizza

Combining macaroni and cheese with pizza seems almost designed to trigger the brain's pleasure center. Two popular comfort foods smashed into one? Yes please. Of course there are countless recipes out there to help you make some mac 'n' cheese pizza at home. But if you're not keen on doing all the prep yourself, if you just want to toss it in the oven and get ready to eat, then Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza from Aldi will likely be right up your alley.

Judging from some of the online chatter about it, you wouldn't be alone. On Instagram, posted about it on her page. "IYKYK!" she wrote (shorthand for "If you know, you know"). "This take & bake Mac & cheese pizza is a winner!! We have heard about adding bacon and it sounds like *chefs kiss* Is this something you've tried or will try?!" Indeed, plenty of her followers had tried and loved the item.

Over at the r/aldi subreddit, one user posted a picture of the cooked item and said that though they had read some reviews that compared the Take & Bake pizzas to what you would fin in the school cafeteria, they found the mac and cheese pizza delicious. Commenters agreed with both original posts' take, and one even recommended going easy on the bake to keep things nice and melty rather than crunchy.