Aldi Fans Can't Get Enough Of Its Macaroni And Cheese Pizza
Combining macaroni and cheese with pizza seems almost designed to trigger the brain's pleasure center. Two popular comfort foods smashed into one? Yes please. Of course there are countless recipes out there to help you make some mac 'n' cheese pizza at home. But if you're not keen on doing all the prep yourself, if you just want to toss it in the oven and get ready to eat, then Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza from Aldi will likely be right up your alley.
Judging from some of the online chatter about it, you wouldn't be alone. On Instagram, posted about it on her page. "IYKYK!" she wrote (shorthand for "If you know, you know"). "This take & bake Mac & cheese pizza is a winner!! We have heard about adding bacon and it sounds like *chefs kiss* Is this something you've tried or will try?!" Indeed, plenty of her followers had tried and loved the item.
Over at the r/aldi subreddit, one user posted a picture of the cooked item and said that though they had read some reviews that compared the Take & Bake pizzas to what you would fin in the school cafeteria, they found the mac and cheese pizza delicious. Commenters agreed with both original posts' take, and one even recommended going easy on the bake to keep things nice and melty rather than crunchy.
Mama Cozzi's is particularly popular among Aldi shoppers
As with most of the brands you'll find at Aldi, Mama Cozzi's is a brand exclusive to the discount grocery chain. And like most other Aldi items, the Take & Bake pizzas are sold at an affordable price point. They have proven a cult favorite with regular shoppers at Aldi, and the brand was selected as a fan favorite in 2022. Considering how enthusiastic many shoppers are about Aldi in general, this is saying something.
But, again like much of Aldi's inventory, finding a particular variety of Mama Cozzi's pizza won't always be possible. A regular upshot of Aldi's wide selection is that a great many of its products will frequently sell out. The FAQ for Aldi's US website is filled with questions like "Why don't you carry my product all year?" and "Why do Aldi Finds sell out so quickly? Why isn't there more stock ordered when the demand is obviously there?" Desperate fans have even taken to Twitter to beg the brand for information.
True, there are many other varieties of Mama Cozzi's pizza to choose, from classic pepperoni to Southwest Chicken Flatbread. But if you've got that hankering specific for Mama Cozzi's Mac & Cheese Deli Pizza, and if your location is out of it, you may just be out of luck until it comes back.
Fans get creative with toppings
On both Reddit and Instagram, comments about the Mama Cozzi's Mac & Cheese pizza had people sharing not only their enthusiasm for the item, but their favorite toppings to add to it. The suggestion of bacon prompted others to get creative. "Ok. Gonna go get one..." wrote one commenter, adding, "add sausage on it???????" Another user suggested buffalo chicken, while on the Reddit thread, commenters recommended everything from chicken breast to mushrooms and broccoli. Though Mama Cozzi's is a favorite among Aldi shoppers, some strongly recommend delicious additions like the ones mentioned above for the pizzas, bringing them from merely good to a delicious but quick meal for any occasion.
This isn't a problem of course. As most readers will probably know, mac and cheese is one of those versatile yet delicious blank slate foods that you can add all manner of different ingredients to, from broccoli to bacon bits, from spinach to hot sauce to decadent lobster. None of these are exactly foreign to pizza either, which means that lovers of both dishes should feel free to pretty much go nuts when it comes to plussing up Mama Cozzi's Mac & Cheese pizza.