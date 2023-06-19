The Cracker Barrel Ordering Tip Breakfast Sandwich Lovers Need

Want breakfast options galore? Cracker Barrel's got you covered. The roadside staple is known for its extensive menu, including many homestyle breakfast favorites. For those who love a good breakfast sandwich, the chain offers a simple take on the morning dish with two eggs, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fried apples or the ever-favorite hashbrown casserole, it's a perfect way to get you going in the morning.

However, Cracker Barrel fans may not know that there's another option for crafting the perfect breakfast sandwich, and it'll give you way more bang for your buck — with some assembly required. If you order one of the larger meals from the menu, such as the Old Timer's Breakfast or the Sunrise Sampler, you can use the ingredients to build your own delicious breakfast sandwich and still have extra sides. This technique gives you more food overall and lets you customize your sandwich how you see fit!