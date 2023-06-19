The Cracker Barrel Ordering Tip Breakfast Sandwich Lovers Need
Want breakfast options galore? Cracker Barrel's got you covered. The roadside staple is known for its extensive menu, including many homestyle breakfast favorites. For those who love a good breakfast sandwich, the chain offers a simple take on the morning dish with two eggs, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fried apples or the ever-favorite hashbrown casserole, it's a perfect way to get you going in the morning.
However, Cracker Barrel fans may not know that there's another option for crafting the perfect breakfast sandwich, and it'll give you way more bang for your buck — with some assembly required. If you order one of the larger meals from the menu, such as the Old Timer's Breakfast or the Sunrise Sampler, you can use the ingredients to build your own delicious breakfast sandwich and still have extra sides. This technique gives you more food overall and lets you customize your sandwich how you see fit!
More bang for your breakfast buck
Ordering the Cracker Barrel breakfast sandwich, called the Classic Breakfast Egg Sandwich, will set you back about $6.99 (depending on your local prices). The sandwich comes with no breakfast meat; you can order bacon, sausage, or ham as an extra, but it'll cost an additional fee.
Compare that to the Old Timer's Breakfast, which is approximately $9.99. This comes with two eggs, grits, an order of meat (sausage or bacon), biscuits and sawmill gravy, and a side of casserole or fried apples. Sure, you don't get the tomato, but if you use the biscuits as sandwich bread, you can build up to two delicious sandwiches for just a couple of dollars more than the classic. Plus, you still get a side dish, and the meat is included! If you want even more meat options, you can also order the Sunrise Sampler for around $10.69 and get bacon, sausage, and ham.
Plenty of ways to save at Cracker Barrel
Are you looking for other ways to stretch your dollar at Cracker Barrel? There are plenty of money-saving secrets for those who are in the know. Did you know you can get free coffee with your meal? All entrées, desserts, and beverages come with a free cup of coffee at some Cracker Barrel locations. Just be sure to ask your waiter as the staff might not offer it to you directly.
Not everyone knows this, but the Cracker Barrel kids menu is for kids of all ages. There's no age limit, unlike other chain restaurants. This means you can get smaller-sized entrées (such as fried shrimp or chicken tenders) plus a side dish like Chicken n' Dumplins for far cheaper than a typical adult entrée. If you're not as hungry (or maybe trying to save room for dessert), this is a great discount option.
No matter how you slice it, Cracker Barrel has plenty of menu offerings that will fall within your budget. If you can't find one, try creating your own.