Frozen Spinach Is The Perfect Choice For Cold Dips This Summer

Every summer gathering benefits from a refreshing dip to enjoy with crisp crudités (hello picnics). It's hard to think of a major nutritional advantage that spinach is lacking, so why not infuse some of this superfood into your next summer snack? Not only is the leafy green bursting with bone-boosting vitamin K and calcium, but it's also high-fiber, low-carb, and virtually fat-free.

In many ways, frozen spinach is superior to fresh, and for your cold summer dips, that's especially true. Not only does frozen spinach tend to be cheaper than its fresh equivalent, but also it lasts exponentially longer. That means less food (and grocery budget) wasted, as well as one less item on your shopping list to rewrite again. After all, that 10-ounce package of frozen spinach is roughly equivalent to 1 ½ pounds of fresh after cooking; that's a lot of bang for your buck (and freezer shelf).

So be sure to add some cold dips to your list of favorite spinach recipes to share this summer. Your guests will thank you.