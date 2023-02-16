Heads Up: 7Up Just Updated Its Brand Design For The First Time In 7 Years

Whether it's a seven-year itch or just a sign of the times, the infamous uncola is ready to usher in a new look for its international sales division under PepsiCo. Although the U.S. beverage touts a simple 7Up taste, a new international campaign is bubbling up a vibrant, engaging concept that's the brand's first visual overhaul in seven years. According to a company announcement, the "New Get Up, Same 7Up" seeks to celebrate "UPliftment" both in the visual design and brand messaging.

Looking at this international campaign, the concept seems to be more than just refreshment poured into a glass. As PepsiCo Global Marketing arm suggests, the beverage wants to highlight uplifting moments that can happen every day. Blending comedic elements with unexpected experiences, the vibrant packaging looks to engage a wide breadth of international consumers. How 7Up will bubble up humorous moments with a positive message is unclear, but the overall slant seems to capture an effervescent take on life's little moments. The new packaging and campaign will be rolling out in Spring 2023 across global markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.