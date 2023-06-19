The Easy Way To Freeze Stuffed Pasta So They Don't All Stick Together

What if you've already added sauce to your recipe? Can you store both the sauce and pasta at the same time? As Taryn Pire writes for PureWow, "Feel free to freeze them together, ideally in an oven- or microwave-safe dish for easy heating later on."

However, freezing sauce separately is another good option, as it often results in a tastier dish upon reheating. First, determine how much sauce you'll be freezing to ensure the best possible storage method. When it comes to large amounts of red sauce, freezer-safe bags are an excellent option. In this case, make sure the sauce is completely cool before putting it into bags, which you can place on a baking sheet in stacks within the freezer.

You can also use muffin tins to create individual portions of sauce, which can then be placed in bags after they're frozen. Just be sure to grease the interior of the tins to easily remove the sauce when transferring to bags.

When the time comes to cook your tasty meal, the sauce can be thawed in the microwave or in a frying pan on your stove. You can also place the bagged sauce in the refrigerator and allow it to defrost overnight first. As for thawing your pasta, the best method depends on whether it was fully or partially cooked before freezing.