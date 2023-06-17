Easy Hacks To Upgrade Your Breakfast

Breakfast was thought to be the most important meal of the day, with studies shown in Medical News Today that suggest it would stabilize our blood sugar and keep us energized. In recent years, though, there's been a bit of a change of attitude on that front. But frankly, even if it isn't totally vital to eat as soon as you wake up, we're still gonna do it — because it's delicious, people. That first bite of food after a long, restful slumber, leaving you full of beans and ready to take on whatever the day brings? Sign us up.

But even the keenest breakfast aficionados out there can't deny that sometimes, it can be a slog to make. Whether you've had a sleepless night or you're already running behind to get to work, we've all had those mornings where we just can't face making something tasty to eat. And even if we do feel the urge to rustle it together, there's something about breakfast food that can be incredibly repetitive, leaving us falling into a rut, bored with our morning meal. But it needn't be that way. With these easy hacks, you can make your breakfast feel brand-new and have it on the table in a matter of moments.