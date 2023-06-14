What Separates A Side Salad From A Regular Portion Is In The Small Details

Not sure what to eat for lunch or dinner? Consider having a salad as a side dish or main course. That's right — salad can be a wonderful addition to steak, fish, or poultry dishes, but you can also enjoy it as a standalone meal. Plus, you can serve it as an appetizer or snack.

The actual definition of a salad is quite confusing, and the name of this dish refers to something you may not expect. As it turns out, the word "salad" comes from "salata," a Latin term for "salted." In ancient Rome, the dish was referred to as "herba salata" or "salted herbs." Today, there is still no consensus on what a salad should look like or when to serve it.

For example, some salads have over 1,300 calories per serving and, therefore, probably shouldn't be considered a side dish. Others, such as coleslaw, can double as a side dish, appetizer, or main course, depending on your preferences. But what truly separates a side salad from a regular portion lies in the details.