The Sustainable Sourcing Behind Cracker Barrel's Iconic Rocking Chairs

Cracker Barrel is a place that invites you to savor heartwarming comfort food and soak in a homely atmosphere, in addition to rocking gently on one of its iconic front-porch rocking chairs. Far from being mere furniture, these rocking chairs exemplify Cracker Barrel's dedication to sustainability, carrying a compelling story of environmental stewardship.

The restaurant chain transforms discarded milk jugs into those cherished seats, according to its company blog, in a unique collaboration with the Polywood Furniture Company. That's right: Plastic is diverted from landfills and converted into lumber that eventually comprises this sturdy and attractive furniture. Each of the chairs is a testament to the power of recycling.

From thrown-out trash to treasured seat, this transformation is made possible by diligent efforts and innovative manufacturing processes. The eco-friendly approach ensures Cracker Barrel's rocking chairs aren't just aesthetically pleasing porch adornments but also symbols of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.