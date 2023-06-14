Cauliflower Is The Answer To Stretching Out Beef Burgers

While there's no denying that ground beef is tasty, especially when formed into juicy burger patties, it's certainly not the healthiest food. Along with concerns about the health effects of red meat, many people aim to reduce their environmental impact by limiting their intake. Of course, red meat can also be expensive, which means that stretching packages of ground beef makes sense from a financial perspective. Surprisingly, cauliflower is a great solution to these conundrums, as it makes a wonderful addition when incorporated into ground beef patties.

This cruciferous vegetable is such a great pairing with red meat because it adds extra heft to burgers without having a major impact on flavor. Cauliflower has a relatively mild taste, with subtle nutty and sweet undertones. That makes it an ideal accompaniment to burgers, as the inherent flavor of cauliflower will complement the beef without overpowering it. You'll also need to process the cauliflower nice and fine to fully integrate it with the ground beef, which requires a careful approach.