The Snapple Mint Tea Flavor We Really Wish Wasn't Discontinued
When you think of iced tea, Snapple may be the first brand to pop up in your head. With over 30 varieties, Snapple is known for its unique flavors and the random facts that appear inside bottle lids. Since its induction into the Snapple line-up in 1987, Snapple Mint Iced Tea has been a fan-favorite. As the name suggests, the drink is iced tea with a dash of mint.
The drink has been around for decades, but consumers haven't been able to indulge in the iced tea after it was discontinued in 2007. According to Progressive Grocer, the mint iced tea flavor was taken off the shelves due to "soft sales and limited shelf space."
Snapple Mint Iced Tea was revived temporarily in 2009 until it was once again discontinued. While it is unclear why Snapple quit selling the flavor, fans will be disappointed to hear that it probably won't be brewing back to life anytime soon. In a tweet to a fan asking about the flavor, Snapple replied there "are no plans for a Mint Iced Tea revival tour at this point."
There's a chance it may come back
Snapple Mint Iced Tea has amassed dedicated fans since its inception. There is even a Facebook group with more than 270 followers called "Bring Back Snapple Mint Iced Tea," demanding the company brew the tea again. Since it was discontinued in 2009, fans still reminisce about the drink on social media, such as Reddit. In a thread asking what discontinued food consumers wish to bring back, Snapple Mint Iced Tea makes an appearance.
Though it sounds like its discontinuation is permanent, there is a chance that Snapple Mint Iced Tea may make its triumphant return once more. According to its website, the brand does revive flavors if enough fans rally for it, as consumers' input "does influence our decisions." And if Snapple does bring the flavor back, the brand has given customers a hint of a summer return, as it teased in a tweet its "nostalgic summer cravings" may summon the mint iced tea back.
Make mint iced tea at home
Time will tell when and if Snapple will bring back this beloved drink, but if you need your fix of mint iced tea, you can try making it at home. Snapple Mint Iced Tea comprised water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, tea, and natural flavor. While your cup of tea may not have these exact ingredients, you can replicate it with simple items.
First, steep some tea of your choice — such as green tea — in boiling water. For a more lasting flavorful tea, tea leaves are preferable, but tea bags are fine as well. Then, add sugar or your choice of sweetener and top off the tea with mint leaves. Depending on how much you're making, add as little as a couple of leaves to as much as a cup. You can also squeeze in lemon and lime for a subtle note of citrus. For a unique mint tea, try making Moroccan mint iced tea, which contains black tea and maple syrup.