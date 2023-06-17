The Snapple Mint Tea Flavor We Really Wish Wasn't Discontinued

When you think of iced tea, Snapple may be the first brand to pop up in your head. With over 30 varieties, Snapple is known for its unique flavors and the random facts that appear inside bottle lids. Since its induction into the Snapple line-up in 1987, Snapple Mint Iced Tea has been a fan-favorite. As the name suggests, the drink is iced tea with a dash of mint.

The drink has been around for decades, but consumers haven't been able to indulge in the iced tea after it was discontinued in 2007. According to Progressive Grocer, the mint iced tea flavor was taken off the shelves due to "soft sales and limited shelf space."

Snapple Mint Iced Tea was revived temporarily in 2009 until it was once again discontinued. While it is unclear why Snapple quit selling the flavor, fans will be disappointed to hear that it probably won't be brewing back to life anytime soon. In a tweet to a fan asking about the flavor, Snapple replied there "are no plans for a Mint Iced Tea revival tour at this point."