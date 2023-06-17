Don't Make The Mistake Of Choosing The Wrong Tomatoes For Your Salsa

Making your own homemade salsa can be as simple as chopping up the ingredients and adding them to a jar — or tossing them all in the blender if you prefer a smoother consistency. But when you're choosing what to add to the salsa, you'll want to make sure you're choosing the right tomatoes.

There are a few varieties that are preferable for mixing up some salsa. Ideally, you should be choosing tomatoes that are flavorful and juicy. Plum tomatoes have fewer seeds than other tomato varieties, making them a great choice for salsas. Roma tomatoes are actually a variety of plum tomatoes, characterized by their fleshy interior and grainy texture, and can also be optimal.

If you want an extra juicy texture for your salsa, try adding in some of the beefsteak variety. These large tomatoes are pretty versatile, but their thick, fleshy interiors make them great for dicing up and using in salsas. Additionally, any vine-ripened tomatoes are an excellent selection. These aren't a specific tomato variety. Instead, they are tomatoes that have been allowed to remain on the vine just a little longer than normal. The method is said to give the tomatoes a better taste and texture.