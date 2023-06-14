11 Mistakes You're Making With Icebox Cake

With such minimal ingredients, it's easy to assume that icebox cake is impossible to mess up. However, as with any other recipe, there are certain mistakes you need to avoid that greatly affect the sweet treat's mouthfeel, taste, and appearance. The term "icebox cake" undoubtedly illudes you into thinking it contains cake, even though it doesn't. Not only that, but many people often confuse the dessert with ice cream cake, thinking they are one and the same.

However, icebox cake is its own thing, which traditionally consists of whipped cream and wafer cookie layers; the cookies moisten from the creamy component, which transforms them into a texture similar to cake. This delicious dessert got its name from the icebox cooler, which was a previous version of the refrigerator. Mr. Appliance states that in the 1800s and leading into the early 1900s, people kept their delicate foods in the nonelectric appliance with a big hunk of ice to keep everything cool. Since the icebox cake is a no-bake sweet treat, folks stored them in the icebox for the ingredients to solidify and the flavors to marry.

Although you don't need to worry about under or overbaking the dessert, you do need to worry about having uneven layers, not the right balance of flavor, or a mushy consistency. It's a smart idea to familiarize yourself with these mistakes so you can determine which factors are to blame for your unsatisfactory dessert or to avoid a lousy dessert altogether.