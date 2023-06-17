We Finally Know Why Canned Food Containers Are Always Ribbed

Steel and tin cans have been around for more than 200 years, greatly improving the packaging logistics of goods the world over. Food was being canned almost immediately upon the creation of the tin can, and the advancements in technology have made the process much safer and cheaper over the centuries. Now, you can find many types of canned food, from applesauce to oysters and peas.

Looking at the walls of a canned food container, you may wonder why many of them are ribbed. Some cans may be more densely ribbed than others, and some may not even have ribs at all. But many cans have ribbing to some degree. There's a simple reason for this: it makes the can stronger. Proving this is equally simple; an average person could crush an empty straight-walled can but would have a heck of a time trying to do the same to an empty corrugated can.

Why do the cans need to be stronger? One of the most practical reasons is that it helps during transportation. Cans need to endure all that handling, movement, and stacking, and the added strength that the ribs provide helps ensure the cans don't burst or collapse under weight. Food items that tend to be stored for longer or are generally heavier have ribbed cans that can withstand these different factors.