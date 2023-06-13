The New England Roots Of Frozen Yogurt

To make frozen yogurt you first need yogurt. Fortunately, the latter predated the former by a few thousand years. As is so often the case with ancient foods, the exact origins of yogurt are not known. One common story is that yogurt was accidentally made by nomadic tribes that left milk in animal skin bottles.

Yogurt's possible discovery was discussed by Elitsa Stoilova, a professor of ethnology, to the BBC: "It's true that yoghurt was part of people's diet for centuries in the Balkan lands. It's a natural process that people discovered somehow... Indeed, the Balkans is one of the many places in the world which has the specific bacteria and temperature ranges needed to naturally produce yoghurt."

Although yogurt had colloquially been known as a healthy food for generations in the Balkans and beyond, it was only in the 20th century that yogurt became scientifically associated with good health. This association massively drove up demand. Consequently, mass production resulted in the manufacturing of less healthy yogurts, thanks to producers adding vast quantities of sugars and sweeteners to their products.