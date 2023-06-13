Inflation Has Spurred Italians To Instigate A Pasta Boycott

The United States isn't the only country to face inflation over the past few years. Across the globe, many other countries are experiencing alarmingly steep price hikes for certain pantry staples. While the U.S. may soon see grocery prices slowly decline, Europe, in particular, is still seeing high inflation at grocery stores, which has led Italians to incite a pasta boycott.

According to The New York Times, pasta prices have risen 17% in Italy since 2022. General food prices throughout the European Union have also spiked at an average of 17% compared to the previous year.

To help combat inflation, Assoutenti, a consumer advocacy group, is calling for a nationwide pasta boycott starting June 22. The call for a pasta strike comes after the Italian government held a crisis meeting to discuss the matter. The strike is scheduled to last a week to try to stabilize the high pasta prices. Speaking to ABC News, the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi, said, "The macaroni strike is to see if keeping pasta on the shelves will bring down the prices, in the great Anglo-Saxon tradition of boycotting goods."