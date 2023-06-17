Totally Elevate Your Frozen Waffles With Just A Few Drops Of Water
Frozen waffles are a quick, easy breakfast staple for countless busy families in the United States. When it comes to preparing frozen waffles, most people know the drill: We throw them in the toaster or the oven, depending on our preference. Generally, throwing them in the oven might seem like the best way to reheat frozen waffles, as it often yields the perfect balance between crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. But there's one problem: If you're not careful, using the oven may dry them out.
However, there is a solution that is as simple as it is surprising. Believe it or not, just a couple of drops of water could be all it takes to elevate your frozen waffles. While you should only use a few drops and be careful to avoid fully saturating the waffles, this trick will help keep them moist and fluffy. So, whether you're in a rush in the morning or merely looking for a simple way to make breakfast without sacrificing flavor, giving your frozen waffles a touch of water can elevate your meal from mediocre to sensational.
How much water to add to add to frozen waffles
Remember, because the waffles are frozen, there's already moisture to help soften them as they cook. Therefore, adding too much water can ruin them. This hack's primary goal is to create steam during the cooking process, which aids in creating a crispy exterior while still keeping the interior light and fluffy.
After spritzing your favorite frozen waffles with moisture, you should resist the urge to toss them into the microwave. Cooking your waffles in an oven is another part of the game-changing nature of this hack, as this method leads to waffles that are more evenly cooked inside and out.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. While it's heating up, use your fingers to sprinkle a few drops of water onto each side of your waffle. Then, toast the waffle until it's a beautiful golden-brown color on the outside. While this might take longer than microwaving or cooking in a toaster oven, the payoff will be worth it once you bite into the waffle's slightly crunchy exterior before reaching its soft, cakey interior.
Other ways to elevate your frozen waffles
While adding a few drops of water to your waffles is a great tip to ensure the right texture — not dry or dense — there are other ways to create a delicious frozen waffle breakfast. Martha Stewart posted a TikTok video highlighting one strategy: When taking your waffles out of the oven, toss them back and forth between your hands for a few seconds — carefully, and preferably with oven mitts on — to let the steam escape slowly. Doing so will help prevent soggy waffles.
Another simple trick is to spread a generous amount of butter on your waffles before baking them in the oven. This adds a layer of richness and flavor that makes your waffles irresistible. Alternatively, sprinkle cinnamon or other spices onto your buttered waffles before cooking. This enhances the flavor and fills your kitchen with a warm, inviting aroma. However, if you try this trick, be mindful of how much additional water you add before tossing them in the oven. Since butter also adds moisture, you won't likely need as much water.
Finally, if you plan to douse your waffles in syrup, you might want to bake or toast them for longer to ensure they're crispy enough to withstand a mountain of that golden drizzle. Once you've tried these more basic hacks, get creative and explore other things you can do with frozen waffles.