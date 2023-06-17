Totally Elevate Your Frozen Waffles With Just A Few Drops Of Water

Frozen waffles are a quick, easy breakfast staple for countless busy families in the United States. When it comes to preparing frozen waffles, most people know the drill: We throw them in the toaster or the oven, depending on our preference. Generally, throwing them in the oven might seem like the best way to reheat frozen waffles, as it often yields the perfect balance between crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. But there's one problem: If you're not careful, using the oven may dry them out.

However, there is a solution that is as simple as it is surprising. Believe it or not, just a couple of drops of water could be all it takes to elevate your frozen waffles. While you should only use a few drops and be careful to avoid fully saturating the waffles, this trick will help keep them moist and fluffy. So, whether you're in a rush in the morning or merely looking for a simple way to make breakfast without sacrificing flavor, giving your frozen waffles a touch of water can elevate your meal from mediocre to sensational.