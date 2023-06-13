Why Fresh Cream Was So Hard To Come By Back In The Day

Heavy cream is one of those products that you don't think about all that often until you really need it. (There are high-protein alternatives should you need them.) The smooth, fat-laden dairy product has a wide variety of uses, including cream-based pasta sauces, cream dishes like chicken tikka masala, and obviously to make whipped cream. Heavy cream is often just called "whipping cream." You can even use it as coffee creamer or to thicken hot chocolate if you're feeling extra decadent that day. It's also the last dairy step before you hit butter.

And we take it for granted that cream, like pretty much all grocery products — and especially dairy-based items — is available fresh whenever we want it. But, unsurprisingly, there was a time when that was far from the case. Before the 20th century, acquiring cream was a difficult and lengthy process. The story of how we got from there to here involves multiple technological innovations.