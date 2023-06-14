The Costco Pocky Variety Pack That Fans Absolutely Need To Know About

Costco shoppers know that the warehouse retailer is home to bulk-sized snacks and candies to satisfy any sweet tooth craving. Some Costco locations even carry beloved Asian snacks, including Pocky, coated biscuit sticks that are half-dipped in an array of various flavors, that originated in Japan.

While Costco does carry individual boxes of Pocky, such as its chocolate and strawberry flavors, some Costco fans have noticed the retailer has been selling Pocky variety packs. If you're a Pocky stan, consider buying this versatile 12-count pack. The variety pack features three Pocky flavors for shoppers to munch on: Cookies and cream, chocolate, and strawberry.

Costco shoppers were aware of the variety pack as early as 2021, according to an Instagram post, though it is unclear when exactly Costco began selling the pack. The variety pack comes with six boxes of chocolate, three boxes of strawberry, and three boxes of cookies and cream, and prices vary ranging on location, with costs as low as $8.99, according to CostContessa.