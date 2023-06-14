The Costco Pocky Variety Pack That Fans Absolutely Need To Know About
Costco shoppers know that the warehouse retailer is home to bulk-sized snacks and candies to satisfy any sweet tooth craving. Some Costco locations even carry beloved Asian snacks, including Pocky, coated biscuit sticks that are half-dipped in an array of various flavors, that originated in Japan.
While Costco does carry individual boxes of Pocky, such as its chocolate and strawberry flavors, some Costco fans have noticed the retailer has been selling Pocky variety packs. If you're a Pocky stan, consider buying this versatile 12-count pack. The variety pack features three Pocky flavors for shoppers to munch on: Cookies and cream, chocolate, and strawberry.
Costco shoppers were aware of the variety pack as early as 2021, according to an Instagram post, though it is unclear when exactly Costco began selling the pack. The variety pack comes with six boxes of chocolate, three boxes of strawberry, and three boxes of cookies and cream, and prices vary ranging on location, with costs as low as $8.99, according to CostContessa.
Costco sells individual flavors too
Pocky was first introduced in 1966 as only chocolate-covered biscuit sticks, but the brand quickly expanded its flavors as its popularity and demand for new flavors grew. Strawberry Pocky sticks were launched in 1976. Once only a Japanese delicacy, Pocky grew to be a beloved snack internationally — in 2003, Pocky officially launched in the United States. The Japanese snack is obviously a hit among Costco shoppers, too. Videos about Costco selling Pocky amassed over 9 billion views on TikTok.
If the 12-count variety pack is too daunting, or if this is the first time you're hearing about Pocky, Costco currently sells packs of individual Pocky flavors to try. The retailer sells individual chocolate and strawberry Pocky sticks for $9.99. These Pocky sticks come in a 10-count box. While more expensive than the variety pack, these particular packs may be more favorable for those who are chocolate or strawberry Pocky purists.
Other Asian snacks to try at Costco
Pocky should not be the only Asian snack you stock up on at Costco. The retailer offers a plethora of other enticing Asian snacks and desserts, as well. While most Asian snacks are a niche in America — oftentimes, international and specialty items can only be found in Asian grocery stores — Costco notably carries a wide selection of Asian food, such as Japanese tonkatsu ramen and Chinese soup dumplings.
According to CNBC, the notable wide selection of Asian food may be due to the fact that Asian American consumers make up nearly 12% of all Costco shoppers. "There's opportunity to take what were once held as niche or minority markets and put them central to U.S. trends," Kymberly Graham, head of diversity initiatives at consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ said.
Boba-flavored snacks, a Taiwanese treat, are plentiful at Costco and a hit among shoppers, too. Consider the brown sugar boba milk tea mochi, which is mochi stuffed with boba filling. Another popular boba snack is the brown sugar boba ice milk bar, which is a frozen dessert made with the famed tapioca pearls. So whether you're stocking up in bulk, or just want to try something new, these Asian treats are sure to add a lot of flavor to your pantry.