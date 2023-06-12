Burger King Brings On The Heat This Summer With New Fiery Nuggets
If summer temperatures don't have you sweating, you can choose to kick things up a notch with Burger King's Fiery Nuggets. This new menu item will be coming to select restaurants starting June 19.
"Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our Guests love," said Burger King North America Senior Director of Culinary Innovation and Sustainability Chad Brauze in a press statement. Burger King says its Fiery Nuggets get their heat from a special Fiery glaze made with three types of pepper: black pepper, cayenne pepper, and bird's eye chilis.
In the past, Burger King has shown that it wants to help satisfy its fans' cravings for spicy food with some of its now-discontinued items. Back in 2021, Burger King introduced its limited-time Ghost Pepper Nuggets. Earlier this year, the chain came out with Spicy Chicken Fries. Burger King's new Fiery Nuggets are also a limited-time offering and, as such, will only be available from June 19 until August 17.
Fiery Nuggets are joined by Kickin' Mango Fanta
Chew Boom reported that Burger King began testing its Fiery Nuggets in the fall of 2022 at select Chicago restaurants. Feedback from those who have sampled the new item compared the Fiery glaze featured on the nuggets to flavors commonly associated with a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich. But the chain isn't stopping with spicy nuggets.
Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango will join Burger King's menu alongside the Fiery Nuggets launch. While some may be uncertain about the concept of spice served in a drink form, Burger King claims this drink is a "refreshing combination of mango and citrus flavors kicked up with a touch of spicy chili flavor."
The new beverage will be promoted on July 26 — which Burger King cites as the historically hottest day of the year — by offering a free Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango drink to all Royal Perks members through the company's app or online.