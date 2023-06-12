Burger King Brings On The Heat This Summer With New Fiery Nuggets

If summer temperatures don't have you sweating, you can choose to kick things up a notch with Burger King's Fiery Nuggets. This new menu item will be coming to select restaurants starting June 19.

"Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our Guests love," said Burger King North America Senior Director of Culinary Innovation and Sustainability Chad Brauze in a press statement. Burger King says its Fiery Nuggets get their heat from a special Fiery glaze made with three types of pepper: black pepper, cayenne pepper, and bird's eye chilis.

In the past, Burger King has shown that it wants to help satisfy its fans' cravings for spicy food with some of its now-discontinued items. Back in 2021, Burger King introduced its limited-time Ghost Pepper Nuggets. Earlier this year, the chain came out with Spicy Chicken Fries. Burger King's new Fiery Nuggets are also a limited-time offering and, as such, will only be available from June 19 until August 17.