Where Is Gato Café From Shark Tank Today?

Episode 29 of the 6th "Shark Tank" season introduced us to Adriana Montano. She's a Colombian native who proposed to open one of the quirkiest and coolest cafés in Florida (and the first of its kind there): Gato Café. If you know a little Spanish, you may know the translation to be "cat café." Montano's appearance in May of 2015 may not be very memorable, though, since her business never really took off. Before the year's end, Gato Café had apparently used up all of its nine lives, and the business' social media accounts and website have since been deleted.

The young entrepreneur pitched with passion and even provided some feline companionship for the judges during her presentation, although not all of them were appreciative. Unfortunately, it turns out that cats are quite polarizing. Despite Montano's good-hearted motives, none of the four regular judges (nor guest Shark Nick Woodman) took the bait, partially because they simply didn't like cats, and also because — the idea aside — there wasn't much to invest in.

Montano did try to capitalize on her "Shark Tank" exposure to get her idea off the ground. She briefly (and unsuccessfully) turned to crowdfunding, but sadly, she only gathered a tiny fraction of the intended start-up goal in her Indiegogo campaign. And unfortunately, publications like Business Insider have repeatedly called Gato Café one of the worst "Shark Tank" pitches of all time, ever.