Why It's Totally Fine To Go Heavy On The Dressing For Your Kale Salad

Few things are more disappointing than a soggy salad. This can happen in many ways, from not drying the greens well enough after washing to letting the salad sit too long after dressing. One of the easiest mistakes to make is adding too much dressing to the salad, resulting in heavy, wilted leaves that lose their crunch. However, not all types of salads are as susceptible to wilting when too much liquid, oil, or cream is added.

Kale salads hold up particularly well to larger amounts of dressing because kale is tougher than other greens such as lettuce or spinach. In addition, dressing can be an asset to the texture of the salad, making the leaves softer and easier to chew. As a result, more dressing can make the kale taste good because it is more pleasant to eat. As such, there's less need to worry about kale salad wilting under the weight of too much dressing or about dressing it too long before serving.