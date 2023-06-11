20 Tools In Your Kitchen You've Probably Been Misusing

Believe it or not, you may have been using your stand mixer wrong all of these years. One way that you could have been misusing your stand mixer is by starting it at too fast of a speed. Even if you want to beat the ingredients in the bowl, you need to start off at a slower pace. When you start it at full speed, it can cause the ingredients in the bowl to splatter. Beyond making a mess on your countertops, walls, or even your shirt, this can also negatively impact the ratio of ingredients in the bowl and cause your recipe not to turn out properly. Many people also don't realize that you often need to adjust the height of the attachment head. If it is too high that it is barely reaching the ingredients in your mixing bowl, they're not going to get incorporated properly. Conversely, if it is touching the bottom of the bowl, it is too low. If the attachment rubs against the base of the bowl, it will create friction. This will cause unneeded strain on the mixer's motor, which could decrease its lifespan. The rubbing motion can also damage the mixing bowl. To adjust the height of the attachment, unlock the mixer head and unplug it from the wall. There is an adjustment screw under the head that will let you raise or lower the height of the head, turning it counterclockwise will raise the head and turning it clockwise will lower it.