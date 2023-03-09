Food Prices Are Lowering, But That Doesn't Mean Corporations Will Play Along

In the past two years, the United States has been hit with a wave of inflation that's taken a toll on almost every American's wallet. Beyond that, housing costs and gas prices climbed to out-of-control numbers, though the grocery store might be where we've felt it most.

By the end of 2022, the cost of a dozen eggs had jumped almost 50% from the start of the year. Chicken and beef prices had also climbed substantially, and "shrinkflation" practically became the word of the year.

Now, though, it looks like food costs are finally starting to slow. Prices remain high, but the surge in production and ingredients costs seems to have ended, at least for now. But while the cost of producing this food has dropped, the prices on supermarket shelves are still increasing — potentially because the corporations that produce these items are taking advantage of Americans' willingness to pay higher prices.