The Olive Garden Salad Staple You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

If you've ever tried to recreate Olive Garden's impressive pastas, breadsticks, or salads at home you know that it isn't as easy as it sounds. While you can easily make your own ingredients, and assemble everything the same way, it doesn't mean that all of the flavors will match up perfectly. Thankfully, Olive Garden has a few special ingredients that it's willing to share so you can get a little bit closer.

Sure, who needs to make Olive Garden salads at home when they're all you can eat at the restaurant, but you can't sit down at a restaurant any time you'd like. If you're making your own salad at home you can still mimic the brand's famous salads using its signature croutons. Yes, that's right, the Olive Garden Signature Recipe Seasoned Croutons with garlic romano cheese flavoring are actually widely available.

While you can make your own parmesan croutons at home, these are a great alternative for when you're in a rush and trying to whip up a flavorful salad in a jiffy. These are the very same croutons that adorn the chain's popular salads. If you never knew before, they're mostly flavored with garlic powder, parsley, and dehydrated romano cheese. They're just the thing to top any salad at home whether you're trying to mimic Olive Garden salad or not. You can find them online at Walmart, Target, or Amazon, among other stores. Plus, they aren't the only Olive Garden staple you can easily find in a store.