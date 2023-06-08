The Discontinued Kellogg's Cereal Straws That Made A Triumphant Return

One of the hotter modern food trends is nostalgia-based eating. Foods that remind people of their childhoods are coming back to store shelves all the time, and one of the most popular has to be Kellogg's cereal straws. If you were a kid drinking milk in the late aughts there was no better way to do it than with a cereal straw.

Cereal straws are essentially tubes of cereal with a sweetened, milky inner lining. First released in the flavors of iconic Kellogg's cereals like Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Cocoa Krispies, their main draw was that they would make anything you drank with them (mostly milk) taste like your favorite cereal. You could drink up the last of your cereal milk with them too if you wanted to double down on those flavors.

They were initially launched in 2007, but would disappear two years later amidst a legal battle between Kellogg's and parents over nutrition in foods marketed to children. While cereal straws were never mentioned by name, Kellogg's did agree to reformulate or discontinue any foods that didn't meet new standards and the cereal straws were gone shortly afterwards. After a brief promotional appearance a few years later, they officially returned in 2021. The journey getting there, however, was a bendy one.