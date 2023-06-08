Honey Is A Foolproof Way Of Keeping Fruit Salads Fresh This Summer

With a vibrant array of colors and delicious seasonal juices, fruit salad serves as the perfect side dish for your next summer barbecue. Besides chowing down on cheeseburgers and potato salad, enjoying a fresh helping of fruit will provide your body not only with added hydration but essential nutrients such as fiber and vitamin C.

While fruit salad has innumerable health benefits and appeals in more than one way to our human senses, keeping chopped, colorful produce fresh for an extended period of time can prove to be a tad challenging. Even though whole fruits can range in longevity, sliced or chopped fruit will spoil more quickly.

If you're looking for an extra sweet way to keep your freshly prepared fruit salad bright and crisp, consider adding a bit of honey. Due to its high sugar content, honey behaves like a preservative by extracting excess water from foods through osmosis. This process not only helps keep your fruit salad fresh, but one 2020 study suggests honey also has numerous antimicrobial properties: This thick, golden sweetener can actually ward off potential bacteria in some of your favorite foods. Now that you know the potential benefits of adding honey to your fruit salad, how can you successfully add this amber syrup to your next bowl of juicy produce to prolong its short-term lifespan?