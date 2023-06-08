The U.S. Supreme Court Has Reached A Verdict On The Jack Daniel's Dog Toy Debacle

While cocktail hour might be frivolous, a questionable dog toy parody is no laughing matter. CNN.com reported that Jack Daniels prevailed over VIP Products in a trademark infringement case heard before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The litigation stemmed from VIP Products Bad Spaniels dog toy that used similar imagery as seen on a Jack Daniels bottle. The Brown-Forman liquor brand sought to prohibit the dog toy's sale since consumers could be confused, assuming that the questionable dog toy was directly affiliated with its brand. VIP Products believed its squeaky toy was a parody falling under a creative expressive work label.

According to the "narrow" ruling by Justice Elena Kagan, the issue was decided on the basis of whether or not the Bad Spaniels caused consumer confusion. Regardless of the packaging disclaimer, it was the reference to Jack Daniel's protected imagery. Trademark law seeks to protect both the producer's goodwill and the consumer's choice. When an item inhibits those two aspects, it can create consumer confusion. This decision was about the Jack Daniel's mark and only the mark.

Whether it is a specific color, a font, or a combination of those items, the mark is the measurement. The ruling focuses on the idea that the trademark tells the consumer its origin. In this case, Jack Daniels and its old No. 7 should never be confused with a dog's number 2. This ruling ensures that it will not happen again.