Coca-Cola's Limited-Edition Flavor Aims To Be Your New Gaming Fuel

Coca-Cola is unleashing its latest offering in its Creations lineup. According to a press release from the brand, it's hoping to get the attention of gamers by partnering with the publisher and developer of the popular, competitive video game "League of Legends." This new, limited-time offering is called Coca-Cola Ultimate, and it'll be paired with a series of digital experiences for fans to interact with in the virtual landscape, as well.

Coca-Cola Creations is a relatively new platform for the soda company that hopes to engage fans of music and gaming with specific brand partnerships. In the past, the platform has launched limited-edition flavors with musicians such as Rosaliá and Marshmello with their own unique flavors.

Coca-Cola Ultimate is said to give consumers the "taste of experience points," per The Coca-Cola Company, while also celebrating "every player's journey." The can it comes in features a striking black and gold design that pairs Coca-Cola's signature scripted font with unique design influences from in-game "League of Legends" iconography such as Nexus crystals.