Coca-Cola's Limited-Edition Flavor Aims To Be Your New Gaming Fuel
Coca-Cola is unleashing its latest offering in its Creations lineup. According to a press release from the brand, it's hoping to get the attention of gamers by partnering with the publisher and developer of the popular, competitive video game "League of Legends." This new, limited-time offering is called Coca-Cola Ultimate, and it'll be paired with a series of digital experiences for fans to interact with in the virtual landscape, as well.
Coca-Cola Creations is a relatively new platform for the soda company that hopes to engage fans of music and gaming with specific brand partnerships. In the past, the platform has launched limited-edition flavors with musicians such as Rosaliá and Marshmello with their own unique flavors.
Coca-Cola Ultimate is said to give consumers the "taste of experience points," per The Coca-Cola Company, while also celebrating "every player's journey." The can it comes in features a striking black and gold design that pairs Coca-Cola's signature scripted font with unique design influences from in-game "League of Legends" iconography such as Nexus crystals.
Digital experiences to accompany Ultimate launch
Along with Coca-Cola Ultimate's regular and sugar-free soda product launches, the maker of "League of Legends" — Riot Games — has also partnered with the soda brand to create unique, online experiences and assets to mark the occasion.
"This collaboration with Riot Games allows us to continue elevating the Coca-Cola Creations platform with a brand new flavor that reinforces our shared mission to put fans and players at the forefront of everything we do," said The Coca-Cola Company's senior director of global strategy, Oana Vlad.
"League of Legends" players will be able to accomplish a number of in-game missions that'll unlock limited-time Coca-Cola Ultimate emotes. These goals include earning a certain number of assists in a game or finishing a game within a time limit. Consumers will also be able to scan a QR code on the label of Coca-Cola Ultimate products, or visit the Coca-Cola Creations portal, to use an Instagram filter that lets them create unique "League of Legends"-inspired emotes based on their own appearance. Together, the two brands will also be placing real-life versions of "League of Legends" Nexus Crystals in LA, Mexico City, and Shanghai to bring fans together in person.