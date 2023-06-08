Grillo's Pickles Is Releasing A Hard Seltzer For Hardcore Fans
While Grillo's Pickles recently let its fans choose its next pickle flavor, the food brand is now ready to crack open another briny delight. In partnership with the Philadelphia-based Two Robbers Seltzer Co., the brand is releasing a pickle hard seltzer, according to Food & Wine. Both brands take pride in offering fresh ingredients in creative ways, and this new alcoholic beverage is flavored with Grillo's Pickle original brine. The 5.2% A.B.V. hard seltzer will be available for a limited time at select retailers located in the Northeast U.S.
Although this pickle hard seltzer is not hitting the shelves until June 8, many people took to social media to offer their thoughts on the beverage. Some pickle fans were thirsty to get that first sip, but others were less than happy about the limited geographical sales locations. Whether or not this hard seltzer will become the "it" beverage of Summer 2023 remains to be seen.
Still, the idea of a pickle seltzer on a hot day might sound quite refreshing. Although it's not the same as drinking pickle juice for exercise recovery, the briny flavor could pair well with a variety of food offerings. Maybe someone could even use this pickle hard seltzer in a grilled beer can chicken recipe. After all, cooking with the beverage might get some skeptics to crack open a can.
Pickle-flavored drinks are more common than it may seem
While Grillo's Pickles is getting a lot of attention for its new collaboration with Two Robbers, this isn't the first time that a pickle hard seltzer hit the shelves. Spoetzl Brewery previously released its Shiner Straight Shooter pickle hard seltzer. While some people might've felt this beverage was a little heavy-handed with the dill notes, others likely did not mind chugging those juicy drinks. Similarly, Crook & Marker turned an April Fools' joke into an actual offering; the Afternoon Dillight hard pickle seltzer played into the humor, especially with its curious label, on which a figure blasts off upon the back of a pickle-rocket.
Pickle juice and alcohol are a common pairing. The pickle shot is basically pickle juice and vodka, and the company known as The Original Pickle Shot has bottled that very idea. Others have been pleasantly surprised by the pickleback, another shot which combines pickle juice with whiskey. For whatever reason, pickles and drinking have become strange bedfellows.
Although these pickle hard seltzers pique people's interests, alcoholic beverages are only one segment of the pickle-flavored drink category. Sonic introduced pickle juice slushies back in Summer 2018, for instance. Even more than just its eye-catching hue, many people could not get enough of the curious flavor.
Even if folks are not necessarily drinking pickle juice straight from the jar, the flavor seems to infuse a variety of beverages. Grillo's Pickles' hard seltzer is just the latest (and perhaps greatest) example of that.