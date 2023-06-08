Grillo's Pickles Is Releasing A Hard Seltzer For Hardcore Fans

While Grillo's Pickles recently let its fans choose its next pickle flavor, the food brand is now ready to crack open another briny delight. In partnership with the Philadelphia-based Two Robbers Seltzer Co., the brand is releasing a pickle hard seltzer, according to Food & Wine. Both brands take pride in offering fresh ingredients in creative ways, and this new alcoholic beverage is flavored with Grillo's Pickle original brine. The 5.2% A.B.V. hard seltzer will be available for a limited time at select retailers located in the Northeast U.S.

Although this pickle hard seltzer is not hitting the shelves until June 8, many people took to social media to offer their thoughts on the beverage. Some pickle fans were thirsty to get that first sip, but others were less than happy about the limited geographical sales locations. Whether or not this hard seltzer will become the "it" beverage of Summer 2023 remains to be seen.

Still, the idea of a pickle seltzer on a hot day might sound quite refreshing. Although it's not the same as drinking pickle juice for exercise recovery, the briny flavor could pair well with a variety of food offerings. Maybe someone could even use this pickle hard seltzer in a grilled beer can chicken recipe. After all, cooking with the beverage might get some skeptics to crack open a can.