For The First Time, Grillo's Pickles Is Letting You Choose Its Next Flavor
When it comes to sandwich accompaniments, pickles are definitely divisive. While some people claim to hate the briny, tangy goodness that pickles offer, many others are downright addicted to them. In fact, Metro claims there is a scientific basis for a fervent love of pickles — genetics play a key role in taste preferences, which has to do with the taste receptors on the tongue. So-called "super tasters" have a greater number of receptors, which means they tend not to enjoy strong flavors as much as non-super tasters. Additionally, certain flavors can make their way into the amniotic fluid, which introduces them to babies before they're even born.
As for those who love pickles, there's nothing better than finding a quality selection with the perfect amount of tang. That's precisely why Grillo's Pickles are so beloved by so many. Per the company website, these pickles are made using a 100-year-old recipe, with an insistence on using only fresh, wholesome ingredients. And if that's not good enough for pickle lovers, Grillo's is asking fans to take part in a fun campaign regarding their new flavors.
Which pickle flavor will emerge victorious?
Per Cision PR Newswire, Grillo's Pickles is mulling over three new flavors and wants its customers to help with the decision. You get to choose whether the brand will release Lemon Pepper, Jamaican Jerk, or Sweet & Spicy this spring by voting online or by visiting them on social media to make your voice heard. Pickle enthusiasts have until January 29 at 12 a.m. EST to cast their vote, so don't delay. The new flavor will be joining the many other fine Grillo's products currently for sale, including classic dill spears, bread and butter chips, and pickle-based salsa (per the company product page).
As for where the vote stands as of this writing, Sweet & Spicy and Jamaican Jerk are neck and neck, while Lemon Pepper is lagging behind with less than 25% of the votes. However, votes coming in via social media won't be counted until the beginning of February. No matter which flavor comes out on top, it's safe to say that it will be just as fresh and flavorful as the rest of the Grillo's Pickles product line.