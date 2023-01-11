For The First Time, Grillo's Pickles Is Letting You Choose Its Next Flavor

When it comes to sandwich accompaniments, pickles are definitely divisive. While some people claim to hate the briny, tangy goodness that pickles offer, many others are downright addicted to them. In fact, Metro claims there is a scientific basis for a fervent love of pickles — genetics play a key role in taste preferences, which has to do with the taste receptors on the tongue. So-called "super tasters" have a greater number of receptors, which means they tend not to enjoy strong flavors as much as non-super tasters. Additionally, certain flavors can make their way into the amniotic fluid, which introduces them to babies before they're even born.

As for those who love pickles, there's nothing better than finding a quality selection with the perfect amount of tang. That's precisely why Grillo's Pickles are so beloved by so many. Per the company website, these pickles are made using a 100-year-old recipe, with an insistence on using only fresh, wholesome ingredients. And if that's not good enough for pickle lovers, Grillo's is asking fans to take part in a fun campaign regarding their new flavors.