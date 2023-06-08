Krispy Kreme's New Chief Doughnut Dreamer Position Comes With Serious Perks

If you love Krispy Kreme, this could be your time to shine. The doughnut giant is searching for a "Chief Doughnut Dreamer" — a position that allows one lucky Krispy Kreme fan to join the company's Innovation Team and develop the doughnut of their dreams.

Back in May 2023, Krispy Kreme rereleased four "Fan Fav" doughnut varieties for a limited time: Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme, Key Lime Pie, and Strawberries & Kreme. Now, though, it's taking the Fan Fav concept a step further by allowing someone to actually design their own signature doughnut to be featured. According to the brand's press release, now through June 18, Krispy Kreme lovers can share a video on Instagram or Twitter to enter; but doughnut devotees needn't worry, the four Fan Favs are still available in the meantime.

The best part of becoming Chief Doughnut Dreamer? In addition to bragging rights (and having your doughnut available to all who are jealous of you), you'll also win a year's supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.