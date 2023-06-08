Krispy Kreme's New Chief Doughnut Dreamer Position Comes With Serious Perks
If you love Krispy Kreme, this could be your time to shine. The doughnut giant is searching for a "Chief Doughnut Dreamer" — a position that allows one lucky Krispy Kreme fan to join the company's Innovation Team and develop the doughnut of their dreams.
Back in May 2023, Krispy Kreme rereleased four "Fan Fav" doughnut varieties for a limited time: Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme, Key Lime Pie, and Strawberries & Kreme. Now, though, it's taking the Fan Fav concept a step further by allowing someone to actually design their own signature doughnut to be featured. According to the brand's press release, now through June 18, Krispy Kreme lovers can share a video on Instagram or Twitter to enter; but doughnut devotees needn't worry, the four Fan Favs are still available in the meantime.
The best part of becoming Chief Doughnut Dreamer? In addition to bragging rights (and having your doughnut available to all who are jealous of you), you'll also win a year's supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
How to become Krispy Kreme's Chief Doughnut Dreamer
To enter, you just have to share a video to your Instagram or Twitter profile (these are the only two eligible social media outlets) that showcases why you are the best person for the role and "have what it takes" to fill such an esteemed position, per Krispy Kreme's press release. For your entry to be valid, the caption must include two hashtags: #ChiefDoughnutDreamer and #Contest. Unfortunately, children cannot enter the contest; you must be at least 18 and be a legal United States resident.
Krispy Kreme has been honoring its fans all spring, having brought back its "Fan Favs" flavors and turned its Fan Fav Banana Pudding doughnut into a shake. Krispy Kreme has involved its fans in new doughnuts in the past, too. Back in 2018, the doughnut chain held a contest to determine its next glazed doughnut flavor, allowing fans to vote online for their favorite among blueberry, caramel, maple, and lemon. Now, though, it's taking fan interest a step further by allowing total doughnut creation.