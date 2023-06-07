What Company Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Honey?
If you've ever wondered which company is behind Costco's private-label brand of honey, the answer is more complex than you might think. As explained by Costco Connection, the bulk retail chain sources its honey from numerous suppliers and beekeepers. While some of the store's sweet products contain honey imported from Brazil and Argentina, others exclusively feature honey derived straight from the U.S.
This has much to do with Costco's desire to provide local honey to customers that is sourced from the regions where they live. Keep in mind that regional factors have a huge impact on the flavor of honey. Some types of honey have a complex, earthy flavor profile, while others are much sweeter and citrusy. Additionally, Costco works with Colorado-based Rice's Honey, a major supplier that has been in business since 1924. Like Costco, Rice's Honey has a commitment to working with local beekeepers to ensure its products maintain a high standard of quality.
Rice's Honey proud of its Costco collaboration
While most manufacturers of private-label products like to keep their partnerships under wraps for a multitude of reasons, the CEO of Rice's Honey is happy to spread the word. Speaking with Costco Connection, Tony Landretti has nothing but praise for the store, stating, "They're very collaborative. Their buyers are very educated and very fair." Like Costco, Rice's Honey has also developed strong working relationships with beekeepers. In fact, the company has established a nationwide network of over 200 beekeepers, from small operations to massive commercial production facilities.
Thanks to these relationships, Rice's Honey is integral in stocking Costco warehouses with honey in numerous states. This includes Colorado, Utah, and Texas, as well as locations in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California. While Costco remains committed to providing customers with honey sourced locally, local providers cannot always keep up with demand. As a result, Costco has developed a strategic approach to ensure a steady supply of high-quality honey.
How Costco keeps up with local honey demand
By working with Rice's Honey and a variety of regional suppliers, Costco can mostly satisfy its customers' demands for local honey products. However, some regions produce more honey than others, which can create some complications. Consider that production of honey is quite prolific in California. As a result, Costco members in California are more likely to see their state's name listed on the label, as honey can be sourced directly from local beekeepers.
Not all states offer the same high honey yield. Take Alabama, for instance, a state with a much lower honey output when compared to California. In this instance, Costco works with numerous suppliers throughout the southeast to create a regional honey that still lives up to the high expectations of shoppers. Accordingly, a Costco shopper in Alabama may purchase a honey blend derived from Georgia, Florida, and other nearby states. Costco's approach to local honey sourcing is just one of many ways that the chain ensures customer satisfaction with its products.