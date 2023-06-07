What Company Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Honey?

If you've ever wondered which company is behind Costco's private-label brand of honey, the answer is more complex than you might think. As explained by Costco Connection, the bulk retail chain sources its honey from numerous suppliers and beekeepers. While some of the store's sweet products contain honey imported from Brazil and Argentina, others exclusively feature honey derived straight from the U.S.

This has much to do with Costco's desire to provide local honey to customers that is sourced from the regions where they live. Keep in mind that regional factors have a huge impact on the flavor of honey. Some types of honey have a complex, earthy flavor profile, while others are much sweeter and citrusy. Additionally, Costco works with Colorado-based Rice's Honey, a major supplier that has been in business since 1924. Like Costco, Rice's Honey has a commitment to working with local beekeepers to ensure its products maintain a high standard of quality.