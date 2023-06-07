Pringles Just Released 4 New Flavors With A Crunchy Twist

While best known for its shape and tubular packaging, Pringles will now be synonymous with wholesome, savory flavors thanks to an update to its product line. As explained in a June 7 press release, Pringles has added four new flavor varieties featuring sweet potatoes and multigrain. The Harvest Blends collection is a nod to the assortment of ingredients featured within each new flavor.

In addition to the sweet potato-multigrain base used to construct each of the new chip flavors, Pringles' latest release also includes other ingredients that may surprise snack lovers. The Harvest Blends line is currently on store shelves throughout the country; fans can track down the new chips with Pringles' store locator.

If the inclusion of two new ingredients isn't enough to pique fans' interest, shoppers might be swayed by the flavor options included in the Harvest Blends line: sea salt, smoky BBQ, homestyle ranch, and farmhouse cheddar.