The Colors And Flavors To Keep In Mind When Buying Ground Sumac

If you're seeking out spices that aren't always easily accessible in grocery store aisles, you may have to do a little more searching to find exactly what you're looking for. If you want to brighten up your dishes with sumac — a spice favored by celebrity chef Alton Brown — you may want to check Mediterranean food stores. But before you get too excited and purchase the first seasoning you find, you'll want to check it over for freshness first.

When you're buying sumac, it's important to pay attention to the color of the spice. While it can be purchased whole in some places, the seasoning is more commonly ground up before being sold. If you want the freshest flavor, even if you're purchasing pre-ground sumac, you'll want to look for the most vibrant red color. The berries are brightest when they're the most ripe, and the seasoning retains that color if it's ground up quickly after being harvested. The duller the color, the less fresh it is. So if your sumac is a vibrant crimson in color, it's safe to say it's pretty fresh.