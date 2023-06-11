The Starburst Spin-Off Candy That Was Unfortunately Discontinued
Original Starburst candies are known for their sticky, chewy texture, but did you know there was once a hard candy version of this popular confection? Newsweek reports on the lost treat, which was available in flavors like cherry, strawberry, orange, and apple. While little information can be found regarding the origins of these enticing hard candies, they appear to have been removed from store shelves at some point in the 2000s.
As for the original Starburst, this candy first delighted sugar enthusiasts in the U.K. in 1960. Mars, the original manufacturer, dubbed the treat Opal Fruits, which came in lime, strawberry, lemon, and orange flavors. When the candy eventually made its way to the U.S., it was rebranded as Starburst. These days, classic Starburst chews are just one of many options available to candy lovers. Starburst is also available in gummies, swirlers (which are chewy candy sticks), and minis, aka tiny Starburst chews. Based on the variety of Starburst candy currently available, one might wonder why the hard candies were targeted for discontinuation in the first place.
Hard candy may not be as popular as other treats
Mars has never provided an official statement on the discontinuation of Starburst hard candies, which leaves the sweet subject open to interpretation. It's possible that the treat didn't sell as well as Mars expected, which is the basis for most business decisions when it comes to consumer products. In this case, it helps to look at the overall popularity of different types of candies in the U.S.
USA Today shared a survey conducted by Candystore.com that could shed some light on the issue. The survey looked at the most popular Halloween candy in 2022, with Starburst chews coming in at #4. When it comes to the other non-chocolate candies appearing on the list, hard candies don't make the cut (while chewy treats like Hot Tamales and Sour Patch Kids do). The only hard-ish candy to appear on the list is Skittles, which is still more toothsome and chewy than hard. Additionally, hard candies are also known for having a "mature" reputation, at least according to social media.
Senior associations common with hard candies
In a Reddit thread inquiring about what type of candy is most often associated with the elderly, most respondents mention some form of hard candy. Jelly-filled strawberry candies, Werther's Originals, ribbon candy, and lemon drops all have reputations for pleasing the mature palate according to those who responded to the original question. And on an anecdotal basis, the hard candy dish is a fixture within the homes of many grandparents, much to the delight (or despair) of their sugar-obsessed grandkids.
Based on these factors, it's possible that consumers overlooked Starburst hard candies in favor of candies carrying a hipper reputation. It's also possible that the fruity treats couldn't hold a candle to Jolly Ranchers, which remain the gold standard when it comes to flavorful hard candies. According to Statista, Jolly Ranchers were the top-selling hard candy in 2021, as the brand earned a whopping $132.1 million that year. While there's no way to verify the impact these factors had on the sales of Starburst hard candies, their loss is felt acutely by discerning candy fans seeking a longer-lasting sweet experience.