The Starburst Spin-Off Candy That Was Unfortunately Discontinued

Original Starburst candies are known for their sticky, chewy texture, but did you know there was once a hard candy version of this popular confection? Newsweek reports on the lost treat, which was available in flavors like cherry, strawberry, orange, and apple. While little information can be found regarding the origins of these enticing hard candies, they appear to have been removed from store shelves at some point in the 2000s.

As for the original Starburst, this candy first delighted sugar enthusiasts in the U.K. in 1960. Mars, the original manufacturer, dubbed the treat Opal Fruits, which came in lime, strawberry, lemon, and orange flavors. When the candy eventually made its way to the U.S., it was rebranded as Starburst. These days, classic Starburst chews are just one of many options available to candy lovers. Starburst is also available in gummies, swirlers (which are chewy candy sticks), and minis, aka tiny Starburst chews. Based on the variety of Starburst candy currently available, one might wonder why the hard candies were targeted for discontinuation in the first place.