Save Ice Cream From Freezer Burn With No Extra Tools
Enjoying a scoop of ice cream is a refreshing way to cool down on a warm summer day — or just indulge in a sweet treat when the craving hits. But when you open a carton of ice cream to see a thin layer of freezer burn ice crystals, it can make for an unpleasantly crunchy bite on an otherwise creamy dessert. Fortunately, one ice cream company has found an easy way to reduce the risk of freezer-burnt ice cream.
Ben & Jerry's shared a slightly unusual tip for keeping freezer burn out of your frozen treats. If you prefer to eat your ice cream straight out of the carton with a spoon, the remaining treat may be slightly melted by the time you've had enough. Fortunately, this may actually prove useful in keeping the rest of your ice cream freezer burn-free. All you'll need to do is turn the carton upside down to create a seal.
Why does the flip stop freezer burn?
Of course, you'll want to make sure the ice cream carton's lid is on securely before flipping it so you can prevent any messes in the freezer. As the slightly melted ice cream drips down onto the carton's lid, there will be less space for the ice crystals to form on the treat. If any forms, it will be more likely to accumulate on the lid instead, where it can be easily scraped off. When you're ready to indulge in another serving of your ice cream, simply flip the carton back to the right side up, remove the lid, and dig in.
Freezer burn forms on ice cream when water molecules separate from the ice cream and turn into a gas, dehydrating the top layer. Those water molecules then re-freeze on the surface of the food, giving it that visible icy coating. It often happens when food that's stored in the freezer isn't properly sealed, and while it is totally safe to eat, the result can make your food taste and feel differently. By turning your ice cream cartons upside down, you could be saving the flavor of your frozen treats.
There are other ways of preventing the ice too
If you're worried your ice cream might be too melted to safely flip, you can add an extra layer of protection to the lid. Ben & Jerry's also suggests covering the top of the carton with a wrap, then placing the lid on top. Wax paper, parchment paper, or cling film will all work to keep your ice cream contained no matter how much liquid may be in the carton.
Where you store your ice cream can also play a role in keeping it delicious. If your ice cream typically sits in the door of the freezer, you may want to relocate it to the back so it's further away from fluctuating temperatures. While these are all pretty effective on their own, combining multiple methods will grant your ice cream some extra doses of protection.
It may be easy to take your spoon and scrape off the extra freezer-burn topping on top of your desserts, but preventing it from forming in the first place will result in less wasted ice cream — and more time spent enjoying a sweet, frozen treat.