Save Ice Cream From Freezer Burn With No Extra Tools

Of course, you'll want to make sure the ice cream carton's lid is on securely before flipping it so you can prevent any messes in the freezer. As the slightly melted ice cream drips down onto the carton's lid, there will be less space for the ice crystals to form on the treat. If any forms, it will be more likely to accumulate on the lid instead, where it can be easily scraped off. When you're ready to indulge in another serving of your ice cream, simply flip the carton back to the right side up, remove the lid, and dig in.

Freezer burn forms on ice cream when water molecules separate from the ice cream and turn into a gas, dehydrating the top layer. Those water molecules then re-freeze on the surface of the food, giving it that visible icy coating. It often happens when food that's stored in the freezer isn't properly sealed, and while it is totally safe to eat, the result can make your food taste and feel differently. By turning your ice cream cartons upside down, you could be saving the flavor of your frozen treats.