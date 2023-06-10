The Reason You're Better Off Using Canned Chickpeas For Hummus

That headline sounds sacrilegious, doesn't it? After a long time spent listening to chefs like Yotam Ottolenghi tell us that the process to make hummus starts by soaking dried chickpeas the night before, can we actually just grab the can of chickpeas in the pantry and make — dare we say it — hummus in under 15 minutes?

Some food writers have already conceded that it is possible to make a decent batch of hummus with canned chickpeas. The obvious advantage here is that it's quicker and does not require planning ahead. But more than that, the benefit of relying on canned chickpeas is its texture.

Canned chickpeas are typically softer and can be easily mashed or blended, which results in a smoother and creamier hummus. In comparison, dried chickpeas can sometimes retain their firmness even after rehydrating and cooking, which makes it more challenging to get the right consistency.