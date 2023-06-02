Laffy Taffy Is Giving Away Its New Candy In Honor Of Father's Day

Laffy Taffy has been publishing jokes on candy wrappers since 1971 (and Laffy Taffy was the most popular candy that debuted that year). Many of the jokes were originally thought up and sent in by children but have come to be identified with the type of humor we all know and love as "dad jokes." It's the kind of thing that makes you roll your eyes as much as it makes you laugh out loud when you hear it.

Dave Foldes, the director of marketing at Laffy Taffy, says that it's this legacy that inspired the brand to pair the launch of Fruit Combos with Father's Day. "Dad things often spark moments of connection and laughter, just like our new mini bars, which provide a smooth and chewy treat wrapped in a joke worth sharing," Foldes explained. "We're so excited to help families come together this Father's Day over a delicious combo we know they will love as much as dad's classic socks and sandals mashup."

Fruit Combos also feature a joke on every wrapper. Unlike Laffy Taffy's banana-only candy bags, however, packages of Fruit Combos contain quite the variety. This includes four fruity mashup flavors: mango-passionfruit, strawberry-kiwi, strawberry-orange, and wildberry-banana.