Laffy Taffy Is Giving Away Its New Candy In Honor Of Father's Day
Laffy Taffy knows that it's the true king of dad jokes, and to honor that legacy, its celebrating Father's Day 2023 by giving its newest candy to fans who share their favorite #DadThings. The brand recently launched its new Fruit Combos Candies, which each combine two fruity flavors into one unique treat. Inspired by this mashup, it's also asked fans to share what combination of dad things makes their father figure unique. It will then send out free bags of Fruit Combos to 1,000 of those fans and enter them into a drawing to win a grand prize.
Put together a list of the dad things that you identify with your father or guardian and be ready to go to the Laffy Taffy Combos website on Father's Day (June 18, this year) starting at 1 p.m. E.D.T. to make a submission. If you're among the first 1,000 then you'll receive a free bag of Fruit Combos. You'll also be entered to win a year's worth of the candy, as well as a "Dad Things Starter Pack" featuring a branded lawn chair, golf towel, gym bag, and socks.
Fruit Combos feature four flavor mashups
Laffy Taffy has been publishing jokes on candy wrappers since 1971 (and Laffy Taffy was the most popular candy that debuted that year). Many of the jokes were originally thought up and sent in by children but have come to be identified with the type of humor we all know and love as "dad jokes." It's the kind of thing that makes you roll your eyes as much as it makes you laugh out loud when you hear it.
Dave Foldes, the director of marketing at Laffy Taffy, says that it's this legacy that inspired the brand to pair the launch of Fruit Combos with Father's Day. "Dad things often spark moments of connection and laughter, just like our new mini bars, which provide a smooth and chewy treat wrapped in a joke worth sharing," Foldes explained. "We're so excited to help families come together this Father's Day over a delicious combo we know they will love as much as dad's classic socks and sandals mashup."
Fruit Combos also feature a joke on every wrapper. Unlike Laffy Taffy's banana-only candy bags, however, packages of Fruit Combos contain quite the variety. This includes four fruity mashup flavors: mango-passionfruit, strawberry-kiwi, strawberry-orange, and wildberry-banana.