How To Score A Free Donut At Dunkin' On National Donut Day

Dunkin' lovers can satisfy their sweet tooth without an additional charge on National Donut Day. According to a June 1 press release, customers get one free donut when they buy a beverage on June 2. From glazed strawberry to chocolate creme, Dunkin' offers a variety of options. For the promotion, fans can select a classic donut, as specialty ones (such as the butter pecan donut) won't be up for grabs, per Today. Interested customers can purchase any drink (other than espresso shots) to receive a free donut.

National Donut Day, which always occurs on the first Friday in June, is a longtime tradition that began in 1938. And all the way back in 1917, the women of Donut Lassies would go to France and deliver homemade donuts to soldiers. This special holiday is a tribute to this organization, which is also known for increasing donut popularity in the United States.