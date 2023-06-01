How To Score A Free Donut At Dunkin' On National Donut Day
Dunkin' lovers can satisfy their sweet tooth without an additional charge on National Donut Day. According to a June 1 press release, customers get one free donut when they buy a beverage on June 2. From glazed strawberry to chocolate creme, Dunkin' offers a variety of options. For the promotion, fans can select a classic donut, as specialty ones (such as the butter pecan donut) won't be up for grabs, per Today. Interested customers can purchase any drink (other than espresso shots) to receive a free donut.
National Donut Day, which always occurs on the first Friday in June, is a longtime tradition that began in 1938. And all the way back in 1917, the women of Donut Lassies would go to France and deliver homemade donuts to soldiers. This special holiday is a tribute to this organization, which is also known for increasing donut popularity in the United States.
Choose from a plethora of flavors on National Donut Day
Selling more than two billion donuts and donut hole treats each year, Dunkin' leads the pack of donut shops.
Since its humble beginnings in 1950, the chain has expanded its menu to include a variety of flavors. Regarding Dunkin's Boston Kreme donut, for instance, Chad Carns of The Gourmet Bachelor said to Thrillist in 2014, "I think it's delicious and I still love it ... three different textures that work really well together."
Still, Dunkin' is just one of many spots offering National Donut Day deals. Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts, and Tim Hortons are just a few other places where you can score a free donut on June 2. At Krispy Kreme, you can get a complimentary donut without any purchase. When you buy a dozen donuts, you'll receive a dozen original glazed donuts for $2. Whether you go for the donut-drink combo at Dunkin' or a free treat at Krispy Kreme, check first to make sure your local store is participating in National Donut Day.