Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating National Donut Day With Some Sweet Deals

There's no wrong time to enjoy a donut. But if you were looking for a reason to eat a donut, here's a big one: National Donut Day, an entire day dedicated to the sweet, delicious treat. And Krispy Kreme wants to help fans celebrate the occasion on June 2 with a pair of donut-centric deals.

Whether your favorite donut is glazed, frosted, or custard-filled, Krispy Kreme hopes you'll visit one of its locations to recognize the holiday. In a May 30 press release, the company announced that it's giving away free donuts — one per person and of any flavor of their choosing. The chain's current array of "Fan Fave" flavors, including the Chocolate Kreme Pie and Strawberries and Kreme donuts, are part of the deal.

No purchase is needed to get in on the party; all you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru on Friday.