Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating National Donut Day With Some Sweet Deals
There's no wrong time to enjoy a donut. But if you were looking for a reason to eat a donut, here's a big one: National Donut Day, an entire day dedicated to the sweet, delicious treat. And Krispy Kreme wants to help fans celebrate the occasion on June 2 with a pair of donut-centric deals.
Whether your favorite donut is glazed, frosted, or custard-filled, Krispy Kreme hopes you'll visit one of its locations to recognize the holiday. In a May 30 press release, the company announced that it's giving away free donuts — one per person and of any flavor of their choosing. The chain's current array of "Fan Fave" flavors, including the Chocolate Kreme Pie and Strawberries and Kreme donuts, are part of the deal.
No purchase is needed to get in on the party; all you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru on Friday.
There's also a $2 dozen deal
It's great to get a free donut, but it's even more fun to spread the joy. Krispy Kreme has a deal for that, too. In addition to the free donut giveaway, Krispy Kreme is offering a $2 BOGO on its classic glazed dozens. Buy one dozen of its original sugar-glazed donuts and get a second dozen for $2. That's 24 donuts to share at work or school, which is pretty sweet. People looking to get in on the $2 dozen can head to a Krispy Kreme or order for delivery.
Krispy Kreme is known for its successful promotions. It's given away free donuts on occasions National Coffee Day and Halloween, and the chain regularly offers discounts on its glazed dozens. The approach seems to work; the company saw $1.53 billion in revenue in 2022. (And that's after all of the various giveaways and promotions.)