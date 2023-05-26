Texas Pete's Buffalo Sauce Is Being Recalled Due To A Product Mix-Up

If you're a fan of Texas Pete's buffalo sauce, you'll want to hear this: the product is being recalled due to a labeling issue. According to a statement on the FDA's website, the brand's bottles labeled "Buffalo Wing Sauce" might actually contain "Extra Mild Buffalo Wing Sauce," the latter of which is made with soy; the soy was undeclared on the incorrectly labeled bottle.

T.W. Garner Food Company, the brand's parent company, is voluntarily recalling the products and said in the statement that as of the recall date, no illnesses had been reported. Those who purchased the product — especially those with a soy allergy — are encouraged to discard the sauce immediately or return it for a refund. Affected bottles are 12 ounces and contain the UPC code 120623T 065239; they were only sold in the following 13 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.